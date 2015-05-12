© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Samtec joins IRT Nanoelec silicon photonics program

Samtec is joining CNRS, STMicroelectronics, Mentor Graphics and CEA-Leti to develop and industrialise optical communications solutions using Silicon Photonics technology for addressing Data Centers and High Performance Computing applications.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to join the Silicon Photonics Program of the IRT Consortium,” said Marc Verdiell, CTO of the Samtec Optical Group. “Samtec brings its vast experience in optical transceiver technology, and advanced optical packaging and support to this Program. This technology will strengthen Samtec’s expertise in high data rate applications from 28 Gbps, to 56 Gbps, and beyond, as well as allow further photonics integration for higher density, higher bandwidth, and lower cost per Gb optical interconnects.”



The IRT Nanoelec Silicon Photonics Program was launched in 2012. It brings together, all under one roof, the expertise, tools and equipment needed for the development of Silicon Photonics technology and associated solutions for optical communications. Mentor Graphics, STMicroelectronics, CNRS and CEA-Leti were the core members of this consortium.



“The participation of the new partner Samtec within the Silicon Photonics Program is highly valuable as Samtec will bring strong and complementary skills in optical and high-speed electrical packaging to our current consortium,” said Sylvie Menezo, Director of this Program. “The consortium is now gathering research institutes counted among the pioneers in Silicon Photonics and major industrial players over the complete value chain (Silicon foundry, EDA, Packaging). This is a key factor for success to developing innovative and cost-effective solutions.”