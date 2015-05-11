© scanrail dreamstime.com Components | May 11, 2015
Johnson Controls and LTU go beyond the battery
Johnson Controls is partnering with Lawrence Technological University (LTU) to test and develop advanced battery systems in vehicles aimed at helping automakers meet increasing fuel economy and emissions standards.
A dynamometer is used to test vehicles in different controlled driving environments and accelerates understanding of how best to manage battery energy and power transfer in the vehicle.
"The work we are doing with LTU is important because we can develop, optimize and validate battery systems inside the complete vehicle environment to meet our customers' future needs," said MaryAnn Wright, vice president of engineering and product development for Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "Johnson Controls is constantly investing in its applied research and development capabilities to stay ahead of the evolving needs of the auto industry and to remain a global leader in the battery business."
Johnson Controls will use the lab to test its 12-volt Lithium-ion battery in its prototype Advanced Start-Stop vehicle. The technology can improve fuel economy and emissions by up to 8 percent. The company's 48-volt Micro Hybrid system, which gets up to 15 percent fuel economy, is also part of the research and development with LTU.
The partnership, which began in 2014, also focuses on developing the next generation of engineers by involving them in the research projects and teaming them with LTU faculty and Johnson Controls technical experts. "These partnerships provide a strong talent pipeline for scientists and engineers interested in careers that will shape the way we drive our vehicles and use natural resources," Wright said.
