GigOptix books $7.9 million ASIC order

GigOptix has booked a USD 7.9 million order with a large aerospace and defense contractor to deliver ASIC products.

“This significant order, with scheduled shipments throughout early 2017, confirms the acceptance of GigOptix’s mature products in the field of ASIC for advanced mil-aero applications. Through its broad offering of value-added ASIC solutions, using a rich portfolio of analog and digital IP’s for various applications, GigOptix continues to serve legacy customers and acquire new accounts in established and emerging government and commercial markets,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.