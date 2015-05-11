© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Ericsson intensifies legal battle with Apple

Swedish telecom company Ericsson is stepping up is patent enforcement as the company has filed new suits against Apple in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Ericsson had offered to enter into arbitration with Apple to reach a mutually beneficial global licensing agreement for its standard-essential patents, but that offer has now expired.



Kasim Alfalahi, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, says: "Apple continues to profit from Ericsson's technology without having a valid license in place. Our technology is used in many features and functionality of today's communication devices. We are confident the courts in Germany, the UK and the Netherlands will be able to help us resolve this matter in a fair manner."



The proceedings in the three countries were recently initiated and refer to the 2G and 4G/LTE standards, as well as other technology that is not standardized, but is related to, for instance, the design of semiconductor components and non-cellular wireless communications.



This is something that has been ongoing for some years now. According to Ericsson, the company has been trying to reach an agreement with Apple on a global license for Ericsson's patents on terms that are fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND), for more than two years. However, the companies have failed to reach an amicable resolution. Ericsson's national lawsuits in Europe are other efforts to protect and support its investment in R&D.