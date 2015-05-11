© elena duvernay dreamstime.com

Omnisys awarded ESA contract for MetOp 2nd Gen

Omnisys Instruments has been awarded an ESA contract to deliver receivers to Europe’s next generation of metrological satellites, the MetOp Second Generation satellites.

The contract is for four years and the receivers will be used in three satellites to be launched seven years apart, with the first launch in 2020-2021.



The 118 GHz receiver is part of an instrument called Micro Wave Imaging radiometer, or MWI, that will be built by Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse, France.