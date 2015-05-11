© fingerprint card

FPC receives sensor order worth EUR 25 million

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has received an order for its touch fingerprint sensors FPC1025 and FPC1155 from the distributor World Peace Industrial Group (WPI), part of WPG Holdings.

WPI is one of FPC's distributors in Asia. Deliveries are planned to take place during Q3 2015 and the sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in China. The order value amounts to SEK 235 million (EUR 25.43 million).



Jorgen Lantto, acting President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: "This order, of which its value is similar to FPC's total revenues for 2014, shows that touch fingerprint sensors are now being established as a standard component in a growing share of the smartphone market. Our broad portfolio of touch fingerprint sensors, which can be integrated in many different ways into the smartphone OEMs' products, gives us good possibilities to capture a large share of this fast growing market."