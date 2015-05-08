© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com

Microchip to acquire Micrel

Microchip Technology has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Micrel for USD 14.00 per share.

The acquisition price represents a total equity value of about USD 839 million, and a total enterprise value of about USD 744 million, after excluding Micrel’s cash and investments on its balance sheet of approximately USD 95 million.



“We are pleased to have Micrel become part of the Microchip team. Micrel’s portfolio of Linear and Power Management products, LAN solutions and Timing and Communications products, as well as their strong position in the Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets, complement many of Microchip’s initiatives in these areas. We believe that combining Micrel’s business with Microchip’s business will enable significant synergies and cross selling opportunities,” said Steve Sanghi, President and CEO of Microchip Technology.



“We are excited to join Microchip Technology, a premier company in the semiconductor industry. Microchip has demonstrated consistent profitability, technology leadership and growth in its core businesses. We believe that this acquisition provides the best vehicle for us to realize significant value for Micrel’s shareholders and is a fantastic outcome for our employees and customers, as well as the opportunity to scale up to the much stronger sales and manufacturing platforms of Microchip,” said Ray Zinn, President and CEO of Micrel.



The acquisition has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of each company and is expected to close early in the third quarter of calendar 2015, subject to approval by Micrel’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.