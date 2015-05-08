© rochester electronics

Rochester adds two senior managers in Asia

Rochester Electronics has further underlined its commitment to customers in Asia by announcing two new senior management appointments.

Allan Lim becomes the Rochester Electronics sales director for Asia Pacific, while Hiroyuki Fujikawa has been appointed as the company’s sales director for Japan. Both have many years experience of managing OEM and distribution requirements in the semiconductor industry, a press release states.



Lim, who is based in Singapore has been in the semiconductor industry for over 25 years and has held a variety of senior sales and marketing positions with companies including Siemens, Infineon and Qimonda. Before joining Rochester Electronics, he was with Micron Technology and was involved in the integration of company Asia distribution business after its merger with Elpida memory.



Fujikawa has a strong background in product sales and marketing for both semiconductor manufacturers and distributors. His previous roles have included product marketing at semiconductor manufacturer Analog Devices while distribution experience includes extensive demand creation activities focused around the Texas Instruments linecard.

Image caption: Allan Lim, sales director, Asia Pacific (left) and Hiroyuki Fujikawa, sales director, Japan (right)