© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Micron gets new finance head

Micron Technology, Inc. has appointed Ernie Maddock as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance, effective June 1, 2015.

Mr. Maddock will join Micron after having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Riverbed Technology, where he was also responsible for worldwide operations and information technology.



"Micron is a global leader in semiconductor memory and memory systems, focused on innovation and delivery of next-generation technology to a broad and diverse marketplace," stated D. Mark Durcan, Chief Executive Officer. "We are extraordinarily pleased to have Ernie join the Micron team as CFO. He is extremely capable and is well prepared to drive long term value through growth, operational excellence, and effective capital allocation."