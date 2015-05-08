© andreypopov dreamstime.com

ASML gets US order

ASML Holding NV has signed an agreement with one of its major US customers to deliver a minimum of 15 ASML EUV lithography systems.

The customer intends to use EUV lithography for multiple processing steps in future process technology nodes. The delivery of the first two NXE:3350B EUV systems is expected before the end of 2015. The new systems will be in addition to the existing EUV development systems already at the customer.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



"EUV is now approaching volume introduction. Long-term EUV planning and EUV ecosystem preparation is greatly supported by this commitment to EUV, kick-starting a new round of innovation in the semiconductor industry. The commitment extends the planning horizon and increases the confidence in EUV," ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said.