Nvidia closes down cellular chip business

Nvidia will wind down its Icera modem operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Both, a sale of the technology or the operations seems to be an option.

The company purchased Icera in 2011, but since then, the company has reshaped its strategy. Simply put, Nvidia's priorities have changed; going forward, the company will focus on high-growth opportunities in gaming, automotive and cloud computing applications..



The Icera 4G LTE modem meets the company's needs for the next year or more. Going forward, the company expects to partner with third-party modem suppliers and will no longer develop its own.



The Icera modem operation has approximately 500 employees, based primarily in the U.K. and France, with smaller operations in Asia and the United States.