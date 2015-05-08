© swindon Business | May 08, 2015
Swindon senses a bright future
There’s something of a metamorphosis going on at Swindon Silicon Systems, specialist for high performance automotive and industrial mixed signal ASICs.
Late last year, Swindon was acquired, as part of the Schrader International Group, by Sensata Technologies. Sensata is a USD 2.4bn global business employing more than 17'000 people, headquartered in Almelo, The Netherlands, and one of the MEMS Industry Group’s top 30 companies.
The acquisition coincides with two other changes: a long planned move, driven by growth, to larger premises in Royal Wootton Bassett and the retirement of Managing Director Geoff Hall. The new Managing Director is Jerry Loraine who brings over twenty five years’ experience in the semiconductor industry, during which he has driven creative teams to deliver ICs and complete products into high volume emerging markets, such as Wi-Fi in portable equipment, low power global positioning and OTT wireless video.
Swindon is probably best known as the company whose ASICs are the core technology for Schrader’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), but Jerry sees a much wider portfolio for the company. “This is a fantastic opportunity which will allow us to build on our thirty-five years in ASIC design”, he says. “TPMS, in which we are global leaders, is set to expand massively when China makes it mandatory. Being part of Sensata will also open up new markets for our ASICs. It means that not only can we develop further our automotive pressure sensing expertise, we can also transfer our knowledge and experience of MEMS sensors and micro-power solutions into wider applications such as factory automation, HVAC, industrial process control and remote sensing. The future for Swindon looks very good indeed.”
The acquisition coincides with two other changes: a long planned move, driven by growth, to larger premises in Royal Wootton Bassett and the retirement of Managing Director Geoff Hall. The new Managing Director is Jerry Loraine who brings over twenty five years’ experience in the semiconductor industry, during which he has driven creative teams to deliver ICs and complete products into high volume emerging markets, such as Wi-Fi in portable equipment, low power global positioning and OTT wireless video.
Swindon is probably best known as the company whose ASICs are the core technology for Schrader’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), but Jerry sees a much wider portfolio for the company. “This is a fantastic opportunity which will allow us to build on our thirty-five years in ASIC design”, he says. “TPMS, in which we are global leaders, is set to expand massively when China makes it mandatory. Being part of Sensata will also open up new markets for our ASICs. It means that not only can we develop further our automotive pressure sensing expertise, we can also transfer our knowledge and experience of MEMS sensors and micro-power solutions into wider applications such as factory automation, HVAC, industrial process control and remote sensing. The future for Swindon looks very good indeed.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments