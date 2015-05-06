© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | May 06, 2015
Dialog and Foxconn to form sensor joint venture with Dyna
Dialog Semiconductor and Foxconn Technology Group's ShunSin Technology intends to establish a sensor joint venture with Dyna Image Taiwan, a Lite-On Group subsidiary.
Dialog Semiconductor is to purchase a 40% stake in Dyna Image, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lite-On Semiconductor in a deal that will close in June 2015. ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited, a Foxconn subsidiary, plan to also take an equity position in Dyna Image.
Based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Dyna Image was established as a subsidiary of Lite-On Semiconductor in 2011. It specialises in the design and manufacture of optical, inertia and environmental sensors for consumer electronics applications and is already shipping optical sensors in volume to the China market. Sean Li from Lite-On Semiconductor will lead the joint venture spinout as its CEO.
Dialog Semiconductor will work closely with Dyna Image on the development of sensors and sensor solutions for smartphones and IoT applications, including those for wearable devices.
Commenting on the agreement, Dialog's CEO, Jalal Bagherli, said, "This investment represents Dialog's first foray into the sensor market. We'll become closely involved with technologies that complement our power management, audio and Bluetooth expertise in smartphone, IoT and smart lighting applications. It's another important step in our strategy to gain market share in the fast growing Greater China smartphone and IoT markets through innovative local business partnerships. We'll continue to bring our customers best-in-class technology and help them integrate it quickly and reliably into their designs to improve performance, cut costs and reduce time-to-market."
Dyna Image CEO, Sean Li added, "I'm pleased to welcome the competencies and expertise that Dialog will bring to our company. Dialog's outstanding reputation for innovation in mixed-signal technology, together with SST's advanced packaging solutions, will enhance our position in the high growth consumer markets that we serve, particularly among the leading smartphone and emerging IoT manufacturers."
