Akros Silicon opens new Shanghai office

Akros Silicon, a supplier of energy management ICs, is opening a new office in Shanghai, China, to meet increasing product demand.

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology is experiencing a renaissance with power level capability increasing beyond 30 watts to upwards of 90 watts. This increase is essential for meeting the power requirements of outdoor, pan-tilt-zoom IP cameras and opens opportunities for PoE-based smart lighting for office and commercial environments.



“Akros Silicon has seen tremendous growth in sales in China with our PoE and integrated digital isolator products,” said Elie Antoun, President & CEO of Akros Silicon. “The establishment of a new office Shanghai will allow us to provide local technical and logistical support to our growing customer base in Central and Northern China.”