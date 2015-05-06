© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Qualcomm to integrate NXP's NFC solutions in Snapdragon

Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, will integrate NXP’s NFC and embedded secure element (eSE) solutions across Qualcomm Snapdragon 800, 600, 400 and 200 processor based platforms.

The agreement will enable the rapid introduction of NFC and eSE on Snapdragon-based devices to meet market demands for increased functionality in a range of consumer applications. New reference designs expand the reach of NFC beyond the smartphone and into other applications such as home automation, consumer electronics, automotive, smart appliances, personal computing and wearables.



“NXP’s NFC and eSE chipsets are a natural addition to Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms, given NXP’s expertise in enabling secure transactions,” said Dr. Cormac Conroy, vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies is committed to offering the industry’s leading silicon technology that not only fuels today’s latest devices but also drives and enables innovative new applications and form factors in the future.”



“We continue to see the market use and acceptance of NFC grow daily, with new applications being created at an astounding rate. Collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to provide full eSE and NFC functionality on its industry-leading platforms will further expand this growth potential,” said Rafael Sotomayor, senior vice president, NXP Semiconductors. “By working together, each company is able better to focus on its respective area of expertise, ensuring the industry receives a best-in-class, robust, tested and certified solution that can be designed in quickly by OEMs with minimal effort.”