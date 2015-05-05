© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Cisco names Chuck Robbins as next CEO

Cisco has appointed Chuck Robbins as Chief Executive Officer effective July 26, 2015. Robbins was also elected to the Board of Directors of Cisco.

John Chambers will assume the role of Executive Chairman on July 26, 2015, and will continue to serve as the Chairman of Cisco’s Board.



“This is the perfect time for Chuck Robbins to become Cisco's next Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a very strong leader at a time when Cisco is in a very strong position,” said Cisco Chairman and CEO John Chambers. “Today’s pace of change is exponential. Every company, city and country is becoming digital, navigating disruptive markets, and Cisco’s role in the digital transformation has never been more important. Our next CEO needs to thrive in a highly dynamic environment, to be capable of accelerating what is working very well for Cisco, and disrupting what needs to change.”



Robbins joined Cisco in 1997 and has moved quickly through the company’s ranks. He most recently served as Cisco’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, leading the company’s global sales and partner team.



“I joined Cisco 17 years ago because I wanted to be a part of a company where I believed the possibilities were limitless. Today, I am even more convinced that Cisco is that company,” said Chuck Robbins. “Over the past 20 years, John Chambers’ vision and leadership have built Cisco into one of the most important companies in the world; a company fiercely committed to delivering for its customers, shareholders, partners, and employees. The opportunity that lies ahead for Cisco is enormous, and the ability to lead this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating. I am focused on accelerating the innovation and execution that our customers need from us.”