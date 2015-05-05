© adam121 dreamstime.com Business | May 05, 2015
Infineon even stronger with Rectifier
Infineon's second quarter of fiscal year 2015 showed some strong figures. The company increased its revenues as well as segment result, and the integration of International Rectifier is well on track.
The company's revenue in Q215 was up by EUR 355 million from EUR 1,128 million to EUR 1,483 million. This is mainly due to the consolidation of International Rectifier, an increased demand for Chip Card & Security products as well as positive currency development.
Segment Result were from EUR 169 million to EUR 198 million; Segment Result Margin however decreased quarter-on-quarter from 15.0 percent to 13.4 percent.
”Infineon has recorded a big revenue jump in the second quarter. Business was running very well, with additional tailwinds provided by the acquisition of International Rectifier and the strong dollar”, stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. ”The signals we are receiving from our markets are generally positive. We are making good progress with the integration of International Rectifier. Our strategy is paying off and Infineon remains on a growth path.”
For the third quarter of 2015 the company expects QoQ revenue growth of between 7 and 11 percent and a segment result margin of 15 percent, at the mid-point of the growth range.
Segment Result were from EUR 169 million to EUR 198 million; Segment Result Margin however decreased quarter-on-quarter from 15.0 percent to 13.4 percent.
”Infineon has recorded a big revenue jump in the second quarter. Business was running very well, with additional tailwinds provided by the acquisition of International Rectifier and the strong dollar”, stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. ”The signals we are receiving from our markets are generally positive. We are making good progress with the integration of International Rectifier. Our strategy is paying off and Infineon remains on a growth path.”
For the third quarter of 2015 the company expects QoQ revenue growth of between 7 and 11 percent and a segment result margin of 15 percent, at the mid-point of the growth range.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments