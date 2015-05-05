© adam121 dreamstime.com

Infineon even stronger with Rectifier

Infineon's second quarter of fiscal year 2015 showed some strong figures. The company increased its revenues as well as segment result, and the integration of International Rectifier is well on track.

The company's revenue in Q215 was up by EUR 355 million from EUR 1,128 million to EUR 1,483 million. This is mainly due to the consolidation of International Rectifier, an increased demand for Chip Card & Security products as well as positive currency development.



Segment Result were from EUR 169 million to EUR 198 million; Segment Result Margin however decreased quarter-on-quarter from 15.0 percent to 13.4 percent.



”Infineon has recorded a big revenue jump in the second quarter. Business was running very well, with additional tailwinds provided by the acquisition of International Rectifier and the strong dollar”, stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. ”The signals we are receiving from our markets are generally positive. We are making good progress with the integration of International Rectifier. Our strategy is paying off and Infineon remains on a growth path.”



For the third quarter of 2015 the company expects QoQ revenue growth of between 7 and 11 percent and a segment result margin of 15 percent, at the mid-point of the growth range.