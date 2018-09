Falsified components – the problem – what's the solution?

© iakovlev dreamstime.com

Counterfeiting and 'copying' of products – not a new problem really. It kind of started out with Louis Vuitton bags; fashion in general. But the electronics industry has its own problem with counterfeited components.

Imagine a respirator that suddenly stops working; or your newborn daughter/son needs a neonatal intensive care unit (which suddenly stops working too). All because of one component that does not do its job. One component that had been falsified, copied and counterfeited.I could probably come up with similarly horrific scenarios within the defence industry; painting pictures of World War 3 to go with it. The threat is real and any distributor and manufacturer has to deal with it. How each company does that … that would be open to discussions.„Anything that goes on a board, can and will be counterfeited. We’ve seen it all“, says Jason Jowers, Global Quality Manager at distributor Velocity. „While the indepentent distributors might have the most notorious reputations, we have seen that problem with the authorised channels too.“And, according to Jason Jowers, the problem is getting worse. A recent study by market researcher IHS, indicates that the number of reports has quadrupled since 2009. So, distributors have to find a way to make sure that their end of the supply chains is as clean as it can get.So how do you do it? How do you test for counterfeit products? Well, we're asking you – evertiq would like to encourage you to discuss this topic in the comment section, or even submit a guest comment to info@evertiq.com.We would also like to inform you that we've asked independent distributor Velocity to give us an overview of the problem and the possible solutions during the upcoming TEC Stockholm.