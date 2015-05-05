© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Omron adds Straube Associates to the sales group

Omron Electronic Components has added Straube Associates Rocky Mountain, as its new manufacturer's representative for the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Southern Idaho.

"We are delighted to add the Straube team as an extension of the Omron sales group," said Kris Whitehouse, Director of Area Sales for Omron Electronic Components - Americas. "Their passion and enthusiasm for the industry is exactly what we need to deliver our new technologies, to both our customers and our distribution partners. We look forward to seeing the relationship grow in the coming years."



Matt Ogden, President of Straube Associates Rocky Mountain, Inc. said, "Our sales team is very excited to be adding the high quality and leading technology Omron products to our offering in the Rockies. Omron is a 'home-run' manufacturer for a representative. We are all looking forward to presenting Omron technologies to our customers to help them solve design issues and improve their end products. Straube realizes how fortunate we are to be working with Omron products and more importantly their impressive group of people."