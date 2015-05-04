© wilfred stanley sussenbach dreamstime.com Business | May 04, 2015
AFL acquires AFC Group
AFL has acquired AFC, a manufacturer, designer and integrator of fiber optic and copper communication solutions with operations in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
AFC will join the AFL family expanding the company’s offering of solutions to the telecommunications, utility, enterprise and industrial markets.
“AFL is truly excited to have AFC as part of AFL. During our initial discussions, it was clear very quickly that AFC was a special company. AFC’s impressive team of professionals has consistently delivered exceptional quality and innovative solutions to their customers,” commented Kurt Dallas, EVP of Cable and Connectivity for AFL.
With the addition of AFC, AFL’s new expanded product offering includes fiber optic cable, fiber management systems, fiber assemblies and fiber enclosures as well as splicers, test equipment and a complete set of communication network products.
“From a cultural perspective, AFC and AFL are a terrific match. This acquisition better positions us to expand our customer reach and capabilities. We are delighted to join the AFL family,” said Tony Macleod, Founder and CEO of AFC.
AFL will continue operations in AFC’s existing facilities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Auckland and Hong Kong.
“AFL is truly excited to have AFC as part of AFL. During our initial discussions, it was clear very quickly that AFC was a special company. AFC’s impressive team of professionals has consistently delivered exceptional quality and innovative solutions to their customers,” commented Kurt Dallas, EVP of Cable and Connectivity for AFL.
With the addition of AFC, AFL’s new expanded product offering includes fiber optic cable, fiber management systems, fiber assemblies and fiber enclosures as well as splicers, test equipment and a complete set of communication network products.
“From a cultural perspective, AFC and AFL are a terrific match. This acquisition better positions us to expand our customer reach and capabilities. We are delighted to join the AFL family,” said Tony Macleod, Founder and CEO of AFC.
AFL will continue operations in AFC’s existing facilities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Auckland and Hong Kong.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments