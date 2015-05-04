© wilfred stanley sussenbach dreamstime.com

AFL acquires AFC Group

AFL has acquired AFC, a manufacturer, designer and integrator of fiber optic and copper communication solutions with operations in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

AFC will join the AFL family expanding the company’s offering of solutions to the telecommunications, utility, enterprise and industrial markets.



“AFL is truly excited to have AFC as part of AFL. During our initial discussions, it was clear very quickly that AFC was a special company. AFC’s impressive team of professionals has consistently delivered exceptional quality and innovative solutions to their customers,” commented Kurt Dallas, EVP of Cable and Connectivity for AFL.



With the addition of AFC, AFL’s new expanded product offering includes fiber optic cable, fiber management systems, fiber assemblies and fiber enclosures as well as splicers, test equipment and a complete set of communication network products.



“From a cultural perspective, AFC and AFL are a terrific match. This acquisition better positions us to expand our customer reach and capabilities. We are delighted to join the AFL family,” said Tony Macleod, Founder and CEO of AFC.



AFL will continue operations in AFC’s existing facilities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Auckland and Hong Kong.