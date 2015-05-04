© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Embedded | May 04, 2015
EB to develop mobile devices for Mexican Mexsat programme
Elektrobit Wireless Communications and the Ministry of Mexican Communication and Transportation (SCT) have signed an agreement regarding the development of three types of android-based L-band mobile devices.
The devices to be developed are: a satellite-terrestrial smartphone, a satellite-terrestrial rugged enhanced phone and a satellite rugged basic phone, for the SCT's Mexsat program. These mobile devices will be based on EB's Specialized Device Platform, a customized Android-based platform designed especially for public safety and cyber security markets.
The value of this development agreement is approximately USD 21.9 million with revenues recognized gradually in 2015 and 2016 depending on the progress of the development work. More than half of the contract value is expected to be recognized as revenue during 2016.
The development agreement includes a delivery of a small quantity of prototypes of the three mobile devices. Assuming that the development work proceeds as planned, these mobile phone variants are expected to be ready for actual product deliveries from the beginning of 2017. However, orders for actual product deliveries are not included in this development agreement but remain subject to separate agreement between the parties.
The Mexsat program is a Mexican Government program to provide satellite communication services over Mexico and its patrimonial seas, including the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.
"To have been chosen by the SCT to develop these new mobile devices is a proof of our unique product platforms and competence to provide small hand-held mobile devices with both satellite and terrestrial connectivity. The devices will have features from the commercial smartphones, and are based on EB's device platform having enhanced security. Our specialized mobile device solutions with a variety of connectivity options make EB an attractive partner for companies and authorities in the public safety and cyber security markets. Exactly for those markets we are also bringing to the market EB Tough Mobile, a secure android smartphone" says Hannu Huttunen, the president of EB's Wireless Business Segment.
The value of this development agreement is approximately USD 21.9 million with revenues recognized gradually in 2015 and 2016 depending on the progress of the development work. More than half of the contract value is expected to be recognized as revenue during 2016.
The development agreement includes a delivery of a small quantity of prototypes of the three mobile devices. Assuming that the development work proceeds as planned, these mobile phone variants are expected to be ready for actual product deliveries from the beginning of 2017. However, orders for actual product deliveries are not included in this development agreement but remain subject to separate agreement between the parties.
The Mexsat program is a Mexican Government program to provide satellite communication services over Mexico and its patrimonial seas, including the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.
"To have been chosen by the SCT to develop these new mobile devices is a proof of our unique product platforms and competence to provide small hand-held mobile devices with both satellite and terrestrial connectivity. The devices will have features from the commercial smartphones, and are based on EB's device platform having enhanced security. Our specialized mobile device solutions with a variety of connectivity options make EB an attractive partner for companies and authorities in the public safety and cyber security markets. Exactly for those markets we are also bringing to the market EB Tough Mobile, a secure android smartphone" says Hannu Huttunen, the president of EB's Wireless Business Segment.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments