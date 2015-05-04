© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

EB to develop mobile devices for Mexican Mexsat programme

Elektrobit Wireless Communications and the Ministry of Mexican Communication and Transportation (SCT) have signed an agreement regarding the development of three types of android-based L-band mobile devices.

The devices to be developed are: a satellite-terrestrial smartphone, a satellite-terrestrial rugged enhanced phone and a satellite rugged basic phone, for the SCT's Mexsat program. These mobile devices will be based on EB's Specialized Device Platform, a customized Android-based platform designed especially for public safety and cyber security markets.



The value of this development agreement is approximately USD 21.9 million with revenues recognized gradually in 2015 and 2016 depending on the progress of the development work. More than half of the contract value is expected to be recognized as revenue during 2016.



The development agreement includes a delivery of a small quantity of prototypes of the three mobile devices. Assuming that the development work proceeds as planned, these mobile phone variants are expected to be ready for actual product deliveries from the beginning of 2017. However, orders for actual product deliveries are not included in this development agreement but remain subject to separate agreement between the parties.



The Mexsat program is a Mexican Government program to provide satellite communication services over Mexico and its patrimonial seas, including the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.



"To have been chosen by the SCT to develop these new mobile devices is a proof of our unique product platforms and competence to provide small hand-held mobile devices with both satellite and terrestrial connectivity. The devices will have features from the commercial smartphones, and are based on EB's device platform having enhanced security. Our specialized mobile device solutions with a variety of connectivity options make EB an attractive partner for companies and authorities in the public safety and cyber security markets. Exactly for those markets we are also bringing to the market EB Tough Mobile, a secure android smartphone" says Hannu Huttunen, the president of EB's Wireless Business Segment.