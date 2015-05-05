© renesas

Renesas’ Kofu technology campus is up for sale

Renesas Electronics Corporation’s 23.4-acre Kofu technology campus located in the Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan is going up for sale.

The company will consider selling the property as either a single parcel or subdivided into multiple parcels to accommodate the buyer’s specific needs.



The K6 cleanroom and office building was completed in 2000 and used for the production of 200mm semiconductor wafers, this cleanroom ceased production in October 2014 and tools have been removed. The site offers several other cleanroom manufacturing buildings – K2, K4, and K5. The total zoned industrial building area spans 1'340'966 square feet.