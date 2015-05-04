© otnaydur dreamstime.com

New Swedish contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract totaling SEK 29 million (EUR 3.1 million) with a Swedish customer in the industrial sector.

The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customers' industrial products. The deliveries will be carried out over the next two years.



“We have a long-term and increasing relationship with this customer, and the contract confirms the positive trend we experience in the Swedish market, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen”, CEO of Data Respons ASA.