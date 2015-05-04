© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com Components | May 04, 2015
Sensor leader Bosch grabs 20% of worldwide sales in 2014
Sensor leader Bosch grabs 20% of worldwide sales in 2014, while ST falls from second to fourth place with a 19 percent drop in dollar volume last year, says IC Insights.
Stiff competition in sensors for high-volume design wins and a recovery in actuator growth shuffled the ranking of suppliers in the $9.2 billion market for sensors and actuators in 2014, according to IC Insights’ new 2015 O-S-D Report—A Market Analysis and Forecast for Optoelectronics, Sensors/Actuators, and Discretes. The new O-S-D Report says the overall trend in sensors and actuators is for the largest suppliers to keep getting bigger, gaining marketshare because more high-volume applications—such as smartphones and the huge potential of the Internet of Things (IoT)—and automotive systems require well-established track records for quality, long-term reliability, and on-time delivery of semiconductors.
Sensor leader Robert Bosch in Germany extended its lead in this market with a 16 percent sales increase in 2014 to nearly USD 1.2 billion. The German company became the first sensor maker to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2013 when its sales climbed 29 percent, reflecting continued strong growth in its automotive base and expansion into high-volume consumer and mobile applications. Bosch’s marketshare in sensor-only sales grew to 20 percent in 2014 from 18 percent in 2013 and 15 percent in 2012, according to the 10th edition of IC Insights’ annual O-S-D Report.
Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics saw its sensor/actuator sales volume fall 19 percent in 2014 to USD 630 million, which caused it to drop to fourth place among the market’s top suppliers from second in 2013. ST’s drop was partly caused by marketshare gains by Bosch and U.S.-based InvenSense, which climbed from 14th in 2013 to ninth in the 2014 sensor/actuator ranking with a 33 percent increase in sensor sales to USD 332 million last year. Bosch and InvenSense sensors—which are made with microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology—have knocked ST’s MEMS-based sensors from a number of high-volume smartphones, including Apple’s newest iPhone handsets.
ST’s drop in sensor revenues and modest sales increases in MEMS-based actuators at Texas Instruments (micro-mirror devices for digital projectors and displays) and Hewlett-Packard (mostly inkjet-printer nozzle devices) moved TI and HP up one position in IC Insights’ 2014 ranking to second and third place, respectively. Infineon remained in fifth place in the sensors/actuator ranking with an 8 percent sales increase to USD 520 million last year.
The new O-S-D Report forecasts worldwide sensor sales to increase 7 percent in 2015 to reach a record-high USD 6.1 billion after growing 5 percent in 2014 to USD 5.7 billion and rising just 3 percent in 2013. Total actuator sales are expected to increase 7 percent in 2015 to USD 3.7 billion, which will tie the record high set in 2011. Actuator sales fell 10 percent in 2012 and dropped another 4 percent in 2013 before recovering in 2014 with a 7 percent increase to USD 3.5 billion.
MEMS technology was used in about 34 percent of the 11.1 billion sensors shipped in 2014 and essentially all of the 999 million actuators sold last year, based on an analysis in the new O-S-D Report. Tiny MEMS structures are used in these devices to perform transducer functions (i.e., detecting and measuring changes around sensors for inputs in electronic systems, and initiating physical actions in actuators from electronic signals).
Sensor leader Robert Bosch in Germany extended its lead in this market with a 16 percent sales increase in 2014 to nearly USD 1.2 billion. The German company became the first sensor maker to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2013 when its sales climbed 29 percent, reflecting continued strong growth in its automotive base and expansion into high-volume consumer and mobile applications. Bosch’s marketshare in sensor-only sales grew to 20 percent in 2014 from 18 percent in 2013 and 15 percent in 2012, according to the 10th edition of IC Insights’ annual O-S-D Report.
Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics saw its sensor/actuator sales volume fall 19 percent in 2014 to USD 630 million, which caused it to drop to fourth place among the market’s top suppliers from second in 2013. ST’s drop was partly caused by marketshare gains by Bosch and U.S.-based InvenSense, which climbed from 14th in 2013 to ninth in the 2014 sensor/actuator ranking with a 33 percent increase in sensor sales to USD 332 million last year. Bosch and InvenSense sensors—which are made with microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology—have knocked ST’s MEMS-based sensors from a number of high-volume smartphones, including Apple’s newest iPhone handsets.
ST’s drop in sensor revenues and modest sales increases in MEMS-based actuators at Texas Instruments (micro-mirror devices for digital projectors and displays) and Hewlett-Packard (mostly inkjet-printer nozzle devices) moved TI and HP up one position in IC Insights’ 2014 ranking to second and third place, respectively. Infineon remained in fifth place in the sensors/actuator ranking with an 8 percent sales increase to USD 520 million last year.
The new O-S-D Report forecasts worldwide sensor sales to increase 7 percent in 2015 to reach a record-high USD 6.1 billion after growing 5 percent in 2014 to USD 5.7 billion and rising just 3 percent in 2013. Total actuator sales are expected to increase 7 percent in 2015 to USD 3.7 billion, which will tie the record high set in 2011. Actuator sales fell 10 percent in 2012 and dropped another 4 percent in 2013 before recovering in 2014 with a 7 percent increase to USD 3.5 billion.
MEMS technology was used in about 34 percent of the 11.1 billion sensors shipped in 2014 and essentially all of the 999 million actuators sold last year, based on an analysis in the new O-S-D Report. Tiny MEMS structures are used in these devices to perform transducer functions (i.e., detecting and measuring changes around sensors for inputs in electronic systems, and initiating physical actions in actuators from electronic signals).
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments