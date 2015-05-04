© adam121 dreamstime.com Business | May 04, 2015
A record for Murata
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Murata) reported on record high financial results for the fiscal year 2014 that ended on March 31, 2015. Net sales reached JPY1,043,542 million, increased by 23.2% from the FY2013.
In the electronics market, the smartphone market showed significant growth, although the business outlook was uncertain. In particular, the penetration of LTE devices mainly in China and growing demand for smartphones contributed to an increase in the number of components and an expansion of the electronic components markets. Additionally, increased production of vehicles and advanced electrification contributed to an increase in demand for electronic components.
"I would like to thank our customers, business partners and all Murata employees for a successful year with record high demand for Murata's electronic components and solutions. We are honored by the trust our customers place in us, and we will strive to meet their expectations also in the future", said Tsuneo Murata, President, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., "Going forward, we will maintain our strong commitment to mobile and automotive markets, but we will also accelerate our expansion to new markets and applications such as energy and healthcare."
Key figures
EUR 1 = JPY 134.52
- Net sales: JPY1,043,542 million (up 23.2% from the previous fiscal year)
- Operating income: JPY214,535 million (up 70.4% from the previous fiscal year)
- Income before income taxes: JPY 238,400 million (up 80.1% from the previous fiscal year)
- Net income attributable to Murata Corporation: JPY 167,711 million (up 80.0% from the previous fiscal year)
- Projected financial results for the year ending March 31, 2016: JPY 1,160,000 million
