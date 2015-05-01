© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

u-blox joins CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium

u-blox has become a member of the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium. The industrial-driven consortium is dedicated to the development and deployment of Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS).

As their ultimate goal is to improve road traffic safety and efficiency, the Consortium is working to develop roadmaps for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications and to harmonize related standards. Lane accurate positioning and short range communication technology, both a focus of u-blox, play an important role for ITS applications.



The company’s CEO, Thomas Seiler, commented: “We see the work of the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium as pivotal to the success of C-ITS deployment, both in Europe and further afield. Its working groups and technical committee are undertaking very important work to ensure that vehicle communications technologies will contribute to saving lives and reduce injury by making our roads safer. We’re delighted to be able to contribute to that effort.”