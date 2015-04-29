© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Silica and Avnet Memec to be combined to one company

Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA has decided to enhance the selling strength of its two semiconductor distribution organizations Silica and Avnet Memec by combining the sales forces of both distributors into one.

As both distributors belong to the same legal entity and already collaborate at the back end (IT, Finance, Operations, Asset), it was a logical conclusion to extend the close sales collaboration of Silica and Avnet Memec in some countries (Austria, Switzerland and Iberia) to all of EMEA, the company writes in a press statement.



The demand creation activities, technical marketing and application support will remain separate; the Memec name will be retained to help drive specific marketing and demand creation (design-win) efforts.



According to Miguel Fernandez, president of Avnet EM EMEA, “This collaboration has evolved over a long period and proven to be very effective both at the sales side in some smaller countries and the operational side of the business across Europe. Making Silica and Avnet Memec one company across Europe with two distinctive demand creation forces will help us drive scale and focus for many exclusive manufacturer relationships.”



The new, combined organization will be led by Mario Orlandi, the president of Silica, who said: “This is an opportunity to extend our offerings and our customer base at the same time. As we operate in a competitive market environment where speed of execution and expertise are king, we leverage the growth scalability of a bigger sales force while keeping the technical focus of specialist distribution.”



The change will be effective June 29, 2015.