© evertiq

Rutronik opend subsidiary for North American market

German Rutronik has founded a new American subsidiary Rutronik Inc. Under the supervision of Vice President Jeff Shafer, the subsidiary will operate independently and flexibly within the global Rutronik Group.

With its headquarters/sales office in Cleveland, Ohio, and with future expansion planned in key markets throughout the US, Canada and Mexico, it is positioned to serve the North American market.



The internal sales and product management staff along with the technically oriented field sales engineers, that are positioned in key markets across the United States, will support both the global and North American customers, employing decentralized development and procurement processes that Rutronik already supports in Europe and Asia.



In the mid-term, Rutronik Inc.’s goal is to acquire new customers with their development and targeted markets in the USA and production in Mexico. Rutronik has already been locally present in Mexico since 2008, with the branch office located in Querétaro.



“The presence in North America represents the last big step for us toward becoming a true global distributor,” explained Thomas Rudel, CEO of Rutronik. “In addition to our home market in Europe, we have also managed to build up an extensive client base in Asia with seven branch locations thus the timing was right to roll out our recipe for success in North America. We will also be expanding and reinforcing our presence in North America through our strategic developing business plan and are delighted that we can do this on the basis of such excellent support from numerous manufacturers.”



The new subsidiary, Rutronik Inc., will be run by Jeff Shafer, Vice President North America. Mr. Shafer has been working in the electronic distribution industry for over 30 years, holding various managerial positions in which he was responsible for both the American domestic market and international business. He reports to Paul Scholten, International Sales Director and President of Rutronik Inc.



“I am delighted to have been tasked with implementing the last element of Rutronik’s strategy on the way to becoming a true global distributor with a Commitment to Excellence,” explained Jeff Shafer. “We want to offer our customers in North America the familiar exceptional service, supported by the long-term, solid cooperation with our quality manufacturer partners.”