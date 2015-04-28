© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

UET acquires Albis Technologies

Albis Technologies has been acquired by UET United Electronic Technology, based in Eschborn, Germany.

UET United Electronic Technology is a publicly listed technology group that operates three business units in the telecommunications industry including systems and services; manufacturing services; and ICT installation, operation, and maintenance services.



Albis Technologies will strengthen the telecommunication systems business unit by providing systems, solutions, and services under one strategic approach within the UET Group with ELCON Systemtechnik, an existing UET company.