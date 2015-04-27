© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Everlight wins US patent infringement suit against Nichia

Nichia’s white LED patents have been found invalid in Germany and the United States.

In April 2012, Taiwan-based Everlight Electronics filed for declaratory judgment of invalidity and non-infringement of Nichia’s U.S. patents related to white LEDs, including U.S. Patent Nos. 5998925 and 7531960.



These two patents are directed to YAG phosphor being used with blue LED chip to emit white light, and its phosphor concentration. The jury before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan found on April 22, 2015 that all asserted claims of these patents are invalid for obviousness and/or lack of enablement.



In March 2012, Everlight also filed for invalidation trial against Nichia’s corresponding white LED patent in Germany (German Patent No. DE69702929 (EP0936682)). The German Patent Court in September 2014 also declared all the claims of the patent invalid and Nichia has to bear the litigation fee.