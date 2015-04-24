© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Samsung ramps up investment for new plant

Samsung is planning on spending at least another USD 9.2 billion in order to increase its capacity at a new chip manufacturing facility in South Korea.

Last year Samsung said it would invest some KRW 15.6 trillion to set up the new manufacturing plant – which is the company's largest commitment to a single production facility – as the company expands its semiconductor business, according to a Reuters report.



Production at the new facility – located in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul – is scheduled to begin in 2017, the report continues.



The facility will produce DRAM memory chips but will also have the possibility to manufacture mobile processors depending on market conditions, the report concludes.