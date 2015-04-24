© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Toshiba starts mass production of CMOS image sensor

Toshiba starts mass production of 13 Megapixel CMOS image sensor targeting smartphones and tablets.

Toshiba Corporation's Semiconductor & Storage Products Company has started mass production of its “T4KB3”, a 13-megapixel (MP) BSI CMOS image sensor with the optical format of 1/3.07 inches.



A new design methodology helps to reduce the power consumption of the new sensor to 200mW, or less at 30fps, 53% that of Toshiba’s sensor now in mass production.