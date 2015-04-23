© evertiq

Arrow targets vertical OEM opportunities in with AIC Systems

Arrow has entered into an EMEA-wide agreement with Taiwan-based AIC Systems.

“The AIC Systems product line boosts our strategy in EMEA, empowering us to deliver high-performing, competitively priced white label server and storage solutions,” said Amir Mobayen, vice president and general manager, Arrow OEM Computing Solutions EMEA. “OEMs in markets such as Broadcast and Security & Surveillance demand innovative form factors combined with the latest technology and Arrow OCS has the flexibility to customise a solution.”



“We identified the need to collaborate with a leading OEM solution provider to grow our business in key market sectors in EMEA,” said Jeff Lin, vice president sales, AIC. “Arrow OCS has the market presence, resources and wide-ranging competencies to promote our portfolio.”



The AIC OEM/ODM portfolio features storage solutions including Direct-Attached Storage (DAS), Network-Attached Storage (NAS), and IP-SAN storage solutions that support Fibre Channel (FC), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and Serial ATA (SATA).