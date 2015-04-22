© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Hesse Mechatronics apoints Senior Process Development Engineer

Hesse Mechatronics, the Americas subsidiary of Hesse GmbH, has recently appointed Kristian Oftebro as Senior Process Development Engineer.

Prior to joining Hesse Mechatronics, Kristian worked for Kulicke and Soffa and Orthodyne where he started in the Field Service Department prior to spending the majority of his career in the applications group.



Kristian will be based out of Orange County, California and will focus on supporting sales of the company’s wire bonding equipment and services, in addition to advanced wire bonding process development.



“Kristian brings a wealth of experience in wire bonding processes and development to Hesse Mechatronics”, said Michael McKeown, Senior Business Development Manager. “We are very pleased to have him joining the team at Hesse Mechatronics”.