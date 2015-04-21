© mopic _dreamstime.com

Qualcomm to use Samsung’s foundries for next Snapdragon

Chip-maker Qualcomm is planning to have its next-generation Snapdragon 820 processor manufactured by Samsung Electronics.

According to tech news site, Re/code, the US chip-maker next-gen Snapdragon will be produced at Samsung's chip plants, citing sources familiar with the matter.



Qualcomm has previously contracted TSMC and other foundries for the manufacturing of its chips.



The sources told Re/code that Qualcomm is hoping that the move will win back some business for the next Samsung Galaxy S flagship.



Both Samsung and Qualcomm declined to comment states Re/code.