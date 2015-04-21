© ragsac19 dreamstime.com

Xenics strengthens focus on North and Latin America

Xenics, a European developer and manufacturer of advanced infrared detectors, cameras and imaging solutions, is expanding its international marketing and sales position, adding management and placing a more focus on North and Latin America.

Hervé Copin has been appointed CEO of Xenics USA, in Boston, after serving for more than two years with great success as European Sales Manager. Hervé Copin now is in charge of further broadening Xenics' competitive positions throughout North and Latin America, extending the sales channels in both areas.



Francky Demeester will take over as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Worldwide at Xenics headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. In this new position, Demeester will strategically guide the Xenics sales force in various world regions to realize the next level of future growth for Xenics. Demeester comes to Xenics from an international player in the imaging industry, where he was Senior Vice President of Sales.



"I am excited to take on this new opportunity and joining Xenics in a high-level management position," Demeester said. "I'm looking forward to further develop the growth potential of this highly innovative European company. Xenics is poised to be a major world player in its chosen fields of business, delivering high-quality standard and custom products based on well recognized science and research, and supported by its high-class manufacturing and assembly capabilities."



"We are delighted to have Hervé Copin and Francky Demeester taking on new lines of duty in markets that are very important to us," said Bob Grietens, founder and CEO of Xenics NV. "They are the best persons to significantly expand our market share in the world and in the Americas. We are eager to contribute our innovative image capture and machine vision technology to a very competitive marketplace as it perfectly fits the rapidly progressing vision applications."