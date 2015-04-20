© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Growth and improved profitability in Q1 for Data Respos

"Data Respons started 2015 with a strong first quarter including growth, improved profitability and a high order intake," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.

Operating revenue for the first quarter was EUR 28.46 million (26.5). EBITDA was EUR 1.8 million (1.58) and EBIT amounted to EUR 1.7 million (1.48). Operating cash flow was EUR 189'000 (-177'198). Order intake for the period was EUR 30.95 million (23.6). The group's order backlog at the end of the quarter was EUR 87.89 million (70.99).



"We have had a strong focus on developing our business outside of Norway in the recent years. A great inspiration for us has been to sign bigger and more significant foreign customers, leading to international growth. We are currently larger in Sweden than we are in Norway, and we enjoy a positive development in Germany which is the largest single market area in Europe. The good development in international markets counteracts the somewhat more challenging oil related markets in Norway. On aggregate, the company shows both growth and a solid order intake in the first quarter," says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.