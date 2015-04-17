© evertiq

Alliance Memory gets recertified for ISO 9001:2008

Alliance Memory's San Carlos, California, facilities have received ISO 9001:2008 recertification. The company's facilities have been ISO 9001-certified since 2009.

ISO 9001:2008, the most recent version of the certification standard, is internationally recognised for promoting a process approach to improving the effectiveness of a quality management system and meeting customer requirements.