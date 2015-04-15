© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Basler hires regional sales manager for Canada

Basler has appointed a new Regional Sales Manager to strengthen presence in Canada.

Basler has a new addition to the America’s sales team, effective immediately, Rob Karimi will assume the role of Regional Sales Manager, responsible for sales activities within Canada.



“I’m thrilled that Rob has decided to add his considerable experience and talent to our team,” says Russ Seery, Basler’s Director of American sales. “Rob has a strong commercial mindset. We look forward to the great contributions he will make to our company and I’m confident that Rob will enable Basler to continue its strong growth in the Canadian market.”



Karimi previously worked for Dell, Avnet and Cisco and he has a background in both sales and marketing.



“I’m happy to be joining the Basler team! Not only do I get to join a premium global brand, widely recognized as the leader for digital industrial cameras worldwide, but I will be part of an organization that cares about its customers, its people, and the area of social responsibility,” says Rob Karimi. “Those values align with my personal beliefs, and I look forward to supporting Basler’s brand and sales growth in Canada.