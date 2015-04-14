© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Harwin appoints new sales manager, Southern Europe

Connector and SMT board hardware manufacturer, Harwin, has appointed Eneko Ansoleaga as Sales Manager covering Southern Europe.

The company believes that its connectors and its space and EZ-Boardware PCB hardware products are a natural fit for the region.



Eneko Ansolega comments: "There is a wide and diverse manufacturing sector in Southern Europe including mass transportation, white goods, contract manufacturing, aerospace and defence, medical and industrial. Our portfolio of technology solutions spans products designed for rugged environments such as our recently-launched 3mm pitch M300 high density power connectors that can handle currents up to 10A, all the way through to board level EMC components like the EZ-Shield Cans and EZ-Shield Clips which can reduce manufacturing costs in anything from a simple product to a must-not-fail, mission-critical system. Therefore we have the parts to address this large territory and I am delighted to be given this chance to introduce our products and technologies here.”