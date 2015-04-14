© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

STG Aerospace to supply emergency floorpath lighting for Embraer aircraft

STG Aerospace wins major contract to supply emergency floorpath lighting for the next generation of Embraer aircraft launching in 2017.

STG Aerospace has won a contract to supply its safTglo photoluminescent emergency floorpath marking system for the next generation of Embraer aircraft launching in 2017. Having supplied safTglo to the current generation Embraer aircraft through a Tier 2 contract achieving Tier 1 status with the Brazil-based Embraer is a major milestone for STG Aerospace.



STG Aerospace will be supplying Embraer with both safTglo SuperSeal Lite (SSL) and its latest next generation system, SuperSeal UltraLite (SSUL), depending on the profile of carpets selected.



Marcus Williams, STG Aerospace’s Sales & Marketing Director, commented: “This is excellent news for STG Aerospace in becoming a Tier 1 supplier to yet another major manufacturer. Embraer’s decision to choose safTglo® for their new-build aircraft is a further validation of the product’s pre-eminent position in terms of cost, performance, safety and brand-enhancing cabin aesthetics”.