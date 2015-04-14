© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Nokia ready to take on Ericsson?

Nokia is believed to be in advanced talks; wanting to acquire Alcatel-Lucent’s wireless assets. This would also mean tougher competition for Swedish Ericsson.

An announcement from Nokia could come as early as this week, reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. However, the sources also cautioned that a deal could still fall through.



A full takeover of Alcatel-Lucent seems to have been part of the discussions, a purchase of the wireless unit - booking a 2014 revenue of EUR 4.7 billion - seems more likely.