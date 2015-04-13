© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

America II signs six new franchise distribution agreements

America II closed the first quarter by adding Excel Cell Electronic Co., Citizen Finetech Miyota, Kingstate Electronics Corp., ADDA, Micro-C Corp., and Chilisin Electronics Corp. to its global line card.

This marks a strong quarter for the distributor’s supply chain development efforts, and the company is on pace to reach its goal of 100 new franchise lines this year.



“The expansion of our franchise capabilities has been a focal point for us this year,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “And this aggressive expansion is expected to continue as we see widespread customer support in our new lines. America II is providing the reliability that scheduled business requires, while continuing to offer our world-class value-added services."