© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Discussions between Intel and Altera have ended

Intel's much talked about – possible – acquisition of Altera has hit a stop. A disagreement over pricing has seems to have halted the discussions.

Discussions between Intel and Altera seems to have ended as the companies could not agree on price, according to a Reuters reports citing a source familiar with the matter.



Discussions on a takeover by Intel Corp of smaller chip maker Altera Corp have ended as the companies were unable to agree on price, a person familiar with the matter said, but Altera shares rose, suggesting it is still a potential target.



A CNBC report suggests that Intel's offer was somewhere in the low USD 50-range per share, and that the discussions had been ongoing for several months, citing an unnamed source.