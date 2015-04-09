© saniphoto dreamstime.com

SunEdison breaks ground on Seven Sisters solar power plants

SunEdison has broken ground for the 22.6 megawatt (MW) DC Seven Sisters solar project in Southern Utah.

The Seven Sisters are seven separate solar power plants, four of which are located in Beaver County and three in Iron County, Utah. Rocky Mountain Power, a division of PacifiCorp will purchase the electricity under seven separate 20-year power purchase agreements with SunEdison. These projects are on the Call Right Projects List for TerraForm Power, an owner and operator of clean energy power plants. SunEdison anticipates offering these projects to TerraForm Power for investment upon completion.



"We are excited to be breaking ground today for the Seven Sisters solar project," said Paul Gaynor, Executive Vice President of North America Utility and Global Wind at SunEdison. "These solar power plants will provide significant economic and environmental benefits for the people of Utah. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Beaver and Iron counties, Rocky Mountain Power, and the State of Utah."



Operation and maintenance of the solar power plants will be performed by SunEdison Services.