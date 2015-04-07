© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Plessey expands its distribution network in Southern Africa

Plessey Semiconductors has entered into a sales representative agreement with Tempe Technologies, a Southern African technical and sales representative company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The agreement will expand Plessey's EMEA network with coverage in the Southern African market for its GaN-on-Silicon LED products.



Willem Hijbeek, CEO of Tempe Technologies said, "Tempe Technologies is proud to have been selected to represent Plessey, focusing on its GaN-on-Silicon LED technology. What I found to be a distinct advantage for my customers was that Plessey is the first LED supplier with a European wafer manufacturing base. It provides access to a local competence center for all things related to the design and production of LEDs."



David Owen, Plessey's Marketing Director, added, "Plessey is very pleased to work with a distributor who has significant history in supplying the Solid State Lighting market in Southern Africa. Tempe Technologies has a comprehensive portfolio of peripheral products aimed at lighting applications, so the addition of Plessey LEDs will enhance its ability to provide a full solution to the customer base and accelerate the time to market for Plessey GaN-on-Silicon LEDs in this region."