Arrow signs distribution deal with Violin Memory

Arrow Electronics has entered into a North American distribution agreement with Violin Memory, a provider of flash storage platform solutions.

The agreement will provide Arrow resellers with access to Violin’s Flash Storage Platform solutions, all-flash product portfolio and enterprise data services.



“This distribution agreement with Violin will provide Arrow’s customers with a broad set of enterprise-class flash storage products and data management solutions,” said Joe Burke, vice president and general manager of Arrow’s Enterprise Storage, Security, Networking and Virtualization Group. “Arrow looks forward to partnering with Violin to expand the rapidly maturing flash storage market in North America.”



“Arrow’s expertise in the storage arena is synergistic with our go-to-market strategy, and their desire to push further into the all-flash marketplace with Violin’s Flash Storage Platform is an exciting proposition for both of us,” said Jeff Nollette, worldwide vice president of channel sales for Violin Memory. “The market opportunity for all-flash arrays in North America is white-hot today and growing larger by the month. We both expect to benefit from the marriage of our enterprise-hardened solutions and Arrow’s extensive expertise and market coverage in North America.”



The two companies signed a similar distribution agreement for Europe, the Middle East and Africa earlier this year.