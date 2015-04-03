© fingerprint card

Fingerprint Cards receives order worth EUR 11.7 million

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has received an order for its touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025 from the distributor World Peace Industrial Group (WPI), part of WPG Holdings.

Deliveries will commence during Q2 2015 although the major part of the shipments will take place during Q3 2015. The sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in China. The order value of SEK 110 million (roughly EUR 11.7 million) is included in the communicated revenue guidance of EUR + 1 000 million for 2015.



Jorgen Lantto, acting President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: "This is the third order we recently have received for deliveries of FPC1025. These orders show that our partners are increasingly going to use FPC1025 for deliveries to smartphone manufacturers in China."