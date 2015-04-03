© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Rubicon Technology appoints as Chief Technology Officer

Rubicon Technology, a provider of sapphire substrates and products to the LED, semiconductor, and optical industries, has appointed Christine Richardson, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Richardson will take responsibility for the ongoing development of Rubicon’s technology platforms and will lead research and development activities.



Dr. Richardson was formerly Vice President, Crystal Growth Systems Development and Engineering for GT Advanced Technologies. Her earlier experience includes photovoltaic technology development for GTAT; Senior Director of Advanced Process Development for Evergreen Solar; and process development engineering for Advanced Micro Devices.



Bill Weissman, CEO of Rubicon, said, “We are delighted to welcome Christine Richardson to Rubicon as a member of our leadership team. Technology is the heart of everything we do – it’s the key to reducing product costs, maintaining our quality leadership, and developing industry-changing new sapphire products. Christine’s proven leadership skills and deep technical knowledge will help us optimize our current technology and accelerate the introduction of new products.”