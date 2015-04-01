© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

RFMW appoints new supplier business manager

Mark Millhollin has joined RFMW as a Supplier Business Manager. Mr. Millhollin will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic business plans for various suppliers on the RFMW line card.

Prior to joining RFMW, Mr. Millhollin’s background included Corporate Supplier Manager at Arrow/Richardson RFPD, Director of Supplier Management at Avnet, Americas and Sales Manager at M/A-COM Eurotech.



"With his background and relationships, Mr. Millhollin will help strengthen RFMW’s position within key suppliers and enhance the sales teams’ ability to effectively promote and support their products through improved upstream and downstream communications," the company writes in a press statement.